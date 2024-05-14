iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.08

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.08 and last traded at $67.92, with a volume of 16820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

