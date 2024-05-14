iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.34

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 48675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3264 dividend. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
