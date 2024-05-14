iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $81.33

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.33 and last traded at $81.52, with a volume of 1998985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

