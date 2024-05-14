iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.54

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 514843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

