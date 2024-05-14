iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.65

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.65 and last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 176190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 405.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

