iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average is $93.83. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.