iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TLT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,152,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,800,438. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

