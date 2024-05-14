IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.82.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRIDEX Co. ( NASDAQ:IRIX Free Report ) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

