Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.51

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 32278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $976.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 620.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,891,000 after purchasing an additional 194,674 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.