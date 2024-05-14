Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $627.19. The stock had a trading volume of 916,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

