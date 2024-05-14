Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intertek Group Stock Down 1.1 %

IKTSY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.96. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

