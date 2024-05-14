INDUS (ETR:INH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.65

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €27.65 ($29.73) and last traded at €27.85 ($29.95), with a volume of 25186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €27.15 ($29.19).

INDUS Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €25.36 and a 200-day moving average of €22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $749.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

