Ieq Capital LLC Takes $13.39 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,114,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 111.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,798,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 946,970 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,731,000 after purchasing an additional 762,685 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Accolade by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,903,000 after buying an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Accolade Stock Performance

Accolade stock remained flat at $7.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

