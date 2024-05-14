Ieq Capital LLC Sells 21,215 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,215 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. 4,950,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

