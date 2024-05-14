Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,281 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,678,081 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,262,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 923 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,753. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

