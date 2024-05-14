Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 840 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.53.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $9.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.38. The stock had a trading volume of 548,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

