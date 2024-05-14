Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,449 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $26,319.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,524,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,205 shares of company stock worth $9,181,281. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE COUR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,641. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

