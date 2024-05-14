Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,076 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after buying an additional 1,825,557 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $169,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.56. 27,817,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,539,375. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

