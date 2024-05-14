Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $302,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 937,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $281,566,000 after buying an additional 250,632 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 755,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,883.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,092,501 shares of company stock valued at $535,778,532. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $8.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $468.01. 14,642,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,008,635. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $488.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.33 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

