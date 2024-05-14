Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,877,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,113. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

