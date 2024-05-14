Ieq Capital LLC Has $48.14 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,284 shares during the period. Datadog makes up 0.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $48,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 41.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,765,000 after acquiring an additional 118,310 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26,679.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 79,237 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,425 shares of company stock worth $74,023,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $118.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,181. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 369.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

