Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.06. 11,804,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,568,044. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

