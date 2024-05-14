Ieq Capital LLC Has $29.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $29,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MGC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.60. 191,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.75. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

