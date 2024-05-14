Ieq Capital LLC Has $181.43 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $181,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 25,756.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 160,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 160,208 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $443.08. 22,929,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,663,016. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $323.96 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

