Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Freshworks worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,262 shares of company stock worth $9,227,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

