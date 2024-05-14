Ieq Capital LLC Buys 692,278 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692,278 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NU during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:NU traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $11.38. 23,009,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,137,113. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

