Ieq Capital LLC Buys 3,564 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $26,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,478,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,013,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.30. 648,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day moving average of $267.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

