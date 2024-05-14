Ieq Capital LLC Buys 23,847 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 59,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1,903.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 148,137 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,001,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 791,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.46. 39,571,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,343,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of -474.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

