Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $518.78. The company had a trading volume of 274,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,557. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $384.61 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

