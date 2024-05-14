Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,006 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,180,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,139. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.