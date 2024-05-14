Ieq Capital LLC Buys 10,918 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 309,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DUK stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,467. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.31.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

