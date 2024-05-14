Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

TGT traded down $2.23 on Monday, hitting $160.90. 2,625,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

