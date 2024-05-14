Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.