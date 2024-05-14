Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $63,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,903,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after acquiring an additional 364,986 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $136.15. 712,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.28. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.28.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,462 shares of company stock worth $23,782,885 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

