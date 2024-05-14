Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 11,560 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 62.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DoorDash by 9.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,585. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.54, a PEG ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total transaction of $309,118.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 191,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,846.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,202 shares of company stock worth $63,744,128 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler upgraded DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

