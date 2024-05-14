Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $18.37. 682,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,011. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -347.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,623.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 334,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 233,410 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,675,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 150,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

