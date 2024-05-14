IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.58.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Equities analysts predict that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IAC by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IAC by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IAC by 29.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 28.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

