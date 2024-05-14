Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Up 103.3% in April

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 643,700 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the April 15th total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Hookipa Pharma worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. 344,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,888. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

