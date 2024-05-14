Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hippo in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Hippo Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HIPO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 65,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,771. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Hippo has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $31,906.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,929.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $256,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $31,906.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,929.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hippo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

