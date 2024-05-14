Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.23. 8,578,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,933,834. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,967,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,163,000 after buying an additional 1,165,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

