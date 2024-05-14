Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 9,602 shares.The stock last traded at $14.11 and had previously closed at $15.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Guild Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Guild Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Guild by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Guild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild



Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

