Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,592. The company has a market capitalization of $459.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $143.01 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%.

In related news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 267,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,788 shares during the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

