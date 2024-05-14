Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $30.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Green Plains stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.62. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Green Plains by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

