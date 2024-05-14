Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avnet by 51.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 396,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 212.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avnet Price Performance
Shares of AVT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Insider Transactions at Avnet
In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
