Gratus Capital LLC Sells 273 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. 4,146,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.