Gratus Capital LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,198,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $62.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

