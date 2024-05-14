Gratus Capital LLC Sells 13,542 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,004,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 394,234 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $11,733,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 681,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 78.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 269,138 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,896 shares of company stock worth $1,270,682 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,898. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $980.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 2,733.33%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

