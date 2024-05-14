Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.99. 4,049,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,204. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $337.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.26 and its 200 day moving average is $344.83.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

