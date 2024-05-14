Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of HashiCorp worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.91. 4,761,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,456. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $1,174,778.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,003,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,750. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

