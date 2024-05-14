Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $113,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $343.82. 656,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,839. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.20 and a 200-day moving average of $319.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $252.83 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

